Police Need Help Finding Dealer in Teen’s Fentanyl Overdose

WESTFIELD –A teenager died after taking fentanyl sold by a man sought by the Westfield Police Department.

Police say Tha Dah faces charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, which could lead to a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Police say Dah is considered armed and dangerous, and they believe he may be hiding in Speedway.

“We want to get him off the street,” said Westfield Lt. Billy Adams. “We hope for the support and cooperation of the public, and we’re confident that if we get that, we can bring him to justice to prevent further harm.”

Adams says the police understand if you hesitate to talk to them directly. If you know where Dah is, you can still help by calling 911 or the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at (317) 773-1282.

“These actions that he’s accused of have devastating consequences,” Adams says. “Fentanyl is a dangerous drug; the amounts of the potency is unpredictable. We have no reason to believe that if he was selling [fentanly], he still isn’t.”

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 to submit tips.

Dah’s been in trouble for reckless gun use, unlicensed gun possession, public intoxication, and drug dealing. Cops at every level are searching for him. He fled while on house arrest.

