Listen Live
News

Southern Baptists expel Virginia church for believing women can serve as pastors

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

At the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Indianapolis, amidst preparations to vote on a formal prohibition of churches led by female pastors, delegates decisively chose to expel a church that embraces women in senior pastoral positions.

The delegates, known as messengers, cast a vote of 6,759 to 563 to remove First Baptist Church of Alexandria, a long-standing Virginia church supporting women in all pastoral capacities.

This action mirrors events from the previous year, where two churches, including a prominent California megachurch, faced expulsion from the convention, with a resounding 92% of messengers supporting the decision.

The Virginia congregation has been involved in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination since its 19th century founding and has contributed millions toward denominational causes.

“We find no joy in making this recommendation, but have formed the opinion that the church’s egalitarian beliefs regarding the office of pastor do not closely identify with the convention’s adopted statement of faith,” said Jonathan Sams, chair of the credentials committee.

The Alexandria church is currently led by a man, Robert Stephens.

Stephens said his church has had women in ministry for more than 44 years and wants to continue cooperating with Southern Baptists who disagreed on this issue.

For more information on the story refer to Associated Press who is the main source. [CLICK HERE}

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, May 20th, 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Sports

Gabby Douglas Withdraws Bid For 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close