Indiana Fever 5-Game Win Streak for Playoff Push
The Indiana Fever are locked in—and their timing couldn’t be better.
On Sunday night, the Fever earned their fifth straight win with a hard-fought 78–74 victory over the Seattle Storm. That win bumps them up to 17–12 on the season and further solidifies their standing as a playoff contender.
Natasha Howard led all scorers with 21 points, but the story of the night was balance. Aliyah Boston continues to dominate in the paint, recording her sixth straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sophie Cunningham brought the heat with 17 points, and Kelsey Mitchell delivered crucial buckets down the stretch to close out the game.
Caitlin Clark is still sidelined with a groin injury, but head coach Stephanie White says the star rookie is making progress. And while fans miss her on the floor, the Fever are showing they’re more than a one-player team.
This stretch of wins proves the Fever have what it takes to make a serious postseason run. They’re showing maturity, depth, and grit—exactly what a playoff-bound team needs.
With momentum on their side, the Fever stay on the road this week looking to extend the streak and keep climbing in the standings.
Next up: the Fever face the LA Sparks on Monday, August 5th at Crypto.com Arena. Catch the game live on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET.
Indiana Fever 5-Game Win Streak for Playoff Push was originally published on wtlcfm.com
