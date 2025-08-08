Indiana Electricity Costs Rising Higher Than National Average
Kendall and Casey: “Why would we be giving away tax incentives to people that are making stuff more expensive for our people.”
Once again, a lack of planning for infrastructure upgrades will result in Hoosiers footing the bill for the cost of doing business with a utility. Data centers may be necessary to keep up with new technologies but continually passing the cost to the consumers has grown tiresome. Utilities need to spend less on executive salaries and more on maintaining their own infrastructure to protect Hoosiers from outrageous price increases.
Kendall and Casey with the full conversation:
Indiana Electricity Costs Rising Higher Than National Average was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center