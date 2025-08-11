Target to Cut Over 200 Jobs at Indianapolis Distribution Center
INDIANAPOLIS – Target is set to eliminate over 200 jobs at its distribution center in Indianapolis, with the changes effective as of September 19.
The move is part of a strategic adjustment to the company’s supply chain operations. According to a company spokesperson, more than 70% of the job cuts—145 positions—will affect warehouse associates at the facility located near the Indianapolis International Airport.
Target stated that it is redistributing certain fulfillment capabilities to other nearby facilities to better meet consumer demand for “ease, speed, and value.”
The distribution center itself will not close. A notice filed with the state confirms that the facility’s Regional Replenishment Operation is not impacted by the changes and will continue to operate.
Target confirmed that it is providing options for the impacted employees. Those affected by the job cuts will have the opportunity to apply for other roles within the same facility or at different Target locations.
The company is also still actively hiring for other positions at the distribution center.
Johnette Cruz 93 WIBC Mobile News
Target to Cut Over 200 Jobs at Indianapolis Distribution Center was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center