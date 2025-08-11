Target to Cut Over 200 Jobs at Indianapolis Distribution Center

Source: Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Target is set to eliminate over 200 jobs at its distribution center in Indianapolis, with the changes effective as of September 19.

The move is part of a strategic adjustment to the company’s supply chain operations. According to a company spokesperson, more than 70% of the job cuts—145 positions—will affect warehouse associates at the facility located near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Target stated that it is redistributing certain fulfillment capabilities to other nearby facilities to better meet consumer demand for “ease, speed, and value.”

The distribution center itself will not close. A notice filed with the state confirms that the facility’s Regional Replenishment Operation is not impacted by the changes and will continue to operate.

Target confirmed that it is providing options for the impacted employees. Those affected by the job cuts will have the opportunity to apply for other roles within the same facility or at different Target locations.

The company is also still actively hiring for other positions at the distribution center.

Johnette Cruz 93 WIBC Mobile News

