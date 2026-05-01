Free Transportation for Early Voting on May 3
Souls to the Polls Indianapolis: Free Transportation for Early Voting on May 3
Souls to the Polls Indianapolis: Free Transportation for Early Voting on May 3
As early voting continues in Indianapolis, community leaders are making it easier than ever to make your voice heard.
Souls to the Polls is offering free transportation to the Indianapolis City-County Building to help residents participate in early voting on Sunday, May 3.
This initiative is all about removing barriers and making sure every voice in our community has the opportunity to be counted.
Event: Souls to the Polls Early Vote Transportation
Date: Sunday, May 3
Cost: Free
Destination: Indianapolis City-County Building
Note: Departure times vary by location
Participants will be picked up from designated locations across the city and transported to the City-County Building to cast their vote. After voting, riders will be returned to their original pick-up location.
Pick-Up Locations
Here are the confirmed church locations offering transportation:
1. Antioch Fountain of Grace
704 E. 32nd Street
Indianapolis, IN 46205
2. Purpose of Life Church
3705 Kessler Blvd. N. Dr.
Indianapolis, IN 46222
3. Eastside Baptist Church
2801 N. Baltimore
Indianapolis, IN 46218
4. St. John Missionary Baptist Church
1651 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
5. Olivet Baptist Church
4141 N. High School Rd.
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Each location will have a designated site coordinator to assist with transportation and logistics. Be sure to check with your local church for specific departure times and additional details.
Need More Information?
For questions or coordination, contact:
Tara Johnson
317-869-7361
Voting is one of the most powerful ways to create change in your community. Initiatives like Souls to the Polls make it easier for Indianapolis residents to show up, be heard, and make a difference.
If you or someone you know needs a ride to vote early, take advantage of this opportunity and spread the word.
Your vote matters.