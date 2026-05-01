Source: Early Voting / Early Voting Souls to the Polls Indianapolis: Free Transportation for Early Voting on May 3 As early voting continues in Indianapolis, community leaders are making it easier than ever to make your voice heard. Souls to the Polls is offering free transportation to the Indianapolis City-County Building to help residents participate in early voting on Sunday, May 3.

This initiative is all about removing barriers and making sure every voice in our community has the opportunity to be counted.





Event: Souls to the Polls Early Vote Transportation

Date: Sunday, May 3

Cost: Free

Destination: Indianapolis City-County Building

Note: Departure times vary by location

Participants will be picked up from designated locations across the city and transported to the City-County Building to cast their vote. After voting, riders will be returned to their original pick-up location.



Pick-Up Locations

Here are the confirmed church locations offering transportation:

1. Antioch Fountain of Grace

704 E. 32nd Street

Indianapolis, IN 46205

2. Purpose of Life Church

3705 Kessler Blvd. N. Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

3. Eastside Baptist Church

2801 N. Baltimore

Indianapolis, IN 46218

4. St. John Missionary Baptist Church

1651 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

5. Olivet Baptist Church

4141 N. High School Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46254