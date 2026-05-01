Community health issues like high infant mortality and suicide rates require attention and funding.

Healthy communities are crucial for economic growth and development.

Upcoming election and early voting options discussed to encourage civic engagement.

Community Connection – April 23 2026 – Tina Cosby is joined by Dr Elizabeth Bowman later Annette Johnson and on sports Danny Bridges

Community Connection: A Conversation on Community Health and Politics

In this episode of Community Connection, we’re talking about community health, politics, and the importance of staying informed. Our guest is Doctor Elizabeth Bowman, the Administrator of Epidemiology at the Marion County Public Health Department. We’re discussing the Community Health Assessment, a comprehensive report on the health needs and concerns of Marion County residents.

The assessment highlights some concerning trends, including a high infant mortality rate and a significant increase in the suicide rate. Doctor Bowman explains that these issues are not unique to Marion County, but rather part of a broader national trend. “We’re pretty similar to a lot of other urban areas, but not in every single way,” she says. “We do a little worse on some community indicators than other large major cities, but better in others.”

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We also talk about the importance of community health and how it affects the overall well-being of the county. Doctor Bowman emphasizes that a healthy community is crucial for economic growth and development. “If people aren’t healthy, then the community itself suffers,” she says. “Our individual’s health actually directly impacts their communities health.”

The Community Health Assessment also touches on the issue of funding for HIV and AIDS programs. Doctor Bowman expresses concern about the recent cuts in federal funding for these programs, which have been instrumental in managing the disease. “It’s a false sense of security,” she says. “People aren’t dying anymore, so we don’t need to do anything.” However, she notes that this is a short-sighted approach, as the disease can still be managed with the right treatment and support.

In addition to our conversation with Doctor Bowman, we also discuss the upcoming election and the importance of early voting. We talk about the new satellite voting locations that will be added in Marion County, making it easier for residents to cast their ballots. We also hear from Annette Johnson, the incumbent Pike Township Trustee, who is running for re-election. She shares her vision for the township and discusses some of the challenges she’s faced during her time in office.

Throughout the episode, we also give away tickets to DJ Gino’s Celebration of Choirs, a fantastic event featuring Ricky Dillard and special guests. We’re excited to share this opportunity with our listeners and encourage you to tune in for more information.

If you’re interested in learning more about community health, politics, and the importance of staying informed, this episode is a must-listen. Join us as we explore these topics and hear from our guests, including Doctor Elizabeth Bowman and Annette Johnson. Don’t miss this engaging conversation and the opportunity to win tickets to DJ Gino’s Celebration of Choirs. Listen to the full episode of Community Connection and stay informed about the issues that matter to you.