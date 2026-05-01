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Community Connection - May 1 2026 - Tina Cosby with James - M...

Community Connection – May 1 2026 – Tina Cosby with James – Melody Barber Hence – Rev Dr Clyde Posley and Dr Thomas Brown

As we navigate the complexities of our democracy, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and powerless. But what if I told you that the key to changing our own destiny

Published on May 1, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Voter turnout determines the rise and fall of democracy, registration, and injustice.
  • Souls to the Polls makes voting easier by providing transportation to the polls.
  • Candidates aim to improve government accessibility and efficiency to better serve the community.

Community Connection – May 1 2026 – Tina Cosby with James – Melody Barber Hence – Rev Dr Clyde Posley and Dr Thomas Brown

The Power of Participation: Taking Control of Our Destiny

As we navigate the complexities of our democracy, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and powerless. But what if I told you that the key to changing our own destiny lies in our ability to participate? In this episode of Community Connection, we explore the importance of voter turnout and the impact it can have on our communities.

We’re joined by Reverend Doctor Clyde Posey, a senior pastor at the Fountain of Grace church and one of the organizers of Souls to the Polls, an initiative aimed at getting people to the polls. “Democracy, voter registration, and evil all have one thing in common,” he says. “They rise and fall based on participation.” This statement highlights the crucial role that voter turnout plays in shaping our democracy.

Reverend Posey shares the story of Souls to the Polls, an initiative that originated in Florida and has since been adopted in Indianapolis. The program uses buses to transport people to early voting locations, making it easier for those who may not have the means to get to the polls. “It’s not just about getting people to the polls,” he explains. “It’s about creating a collective, unified effort to bring attention to the importance of voting and making sure that individuals who have registered actually go out to vote.”

We also hear from Melody Barbara Hints, a candidate running for Pike Township Trustee. She shares her vision for the office, which includes making it more accessible to those in need. “I want to make that office incredibly accessible,” she says. “I want people to be able to walk in and get the help they need without having to make an appointment.” Her goal is to make the application process easier and more efficient, ensuring that those who need assistance can get it.

Throughout the episode, we discuss the importance of voter turnout and the impact it can have on our communities. We talk about the recent Supreme Court decision that took away a district in Louisiana, and how it highlights the ongoing struggle for voting rights. Reverend Posey shares his thoughts on the decision, saying, “It’s an intentional effort to disenfranchise black voters.” He emphasizes that participation can overthrow even the most unjust decisions, citing the power of the people to create change.

If you’re interested in learning more about the importance of voter turnout and how you can make a difference in your community, this episode is a must-listen. Join us as we explore the stories of Reverend Doctor Clyde Posey and Melody Barbara Hints, and discover the power of participation in shaping our democracy. Listen to the full episode of Community Connection and find out how you can take control of your destiny.

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