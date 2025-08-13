Protestors Gather Outside Jeffersonville ICE Facility
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana gathered outside the ICE facility in Jeffersonville this week to protest what they believe are inhumane practices.
The group, Do Something Southern Indiana, organized the rally for Tuesday. They believe the ongoing ICE raids across the country are not about public safety, but instead, are a way for President Trump and law enforcement to spread fear and division.
Leaders of the group say they don’t want law enforcement leadership assisting immigration officials with rounding up illegal immigrants.
In Northern Indiana, the Department of Homeland Security recently announced that the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana, will be used to house ICE detainees. DHS said the facility will add 1,000 new beds.
ICE raids continue across the country at the order of the Trump Administration.
Protestors Gather Outside Jeffersonville ICE Facility was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center