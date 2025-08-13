Listen Live
Local

Protestors Gather Outside Jeffersonville ICE Facility

The group, Do Something Southern Indiana, organized the rally, calling the ongoing ICE raids and detention practices "inhumane."

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Groups protest renewed immigration raids
Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana gathered outside the ICE facility in Jeffersonville this week to protest what they believe are inhumane practices.

The group, Do Something Southern Indiana, organized the rally for Tuesday. They believe the ongoing ICE raids across the country are not about public safety, but instead, are a way for President Trump and law enforcement to spread fear and division.

Related Stories

Leaders of the group say they don’t want law enforcement leadership assisting immigration officials with rounding up illegal immigrants.

In Northern Indiana, the Department of Homeland Security recently announced that the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana, will be used to house ICE detainees. DHS said the facility will add 1,000 new beds.

ICE raids continue across the country at the order of the Trump Administration.

Protestors Gather Outside Jeffersonville ICE Facility  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close