Listen Live
Local

Plainfield KinderCare Under Scrutiny After State Investigation

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, a KinderCare Learning Companies...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

PLAINFIELD, IN. — Parents in Hendricks County have voiced concerns on social media following a state inspection that found multiple health and safety violations at a KinderCare location in Plainfield.

The Indiana Department of Family and Social Services Administration, or FSSA, inspected the center on August 7th and reported five violations, including one classified as “critical.” The report cited that caregivers were not attentive to children and that the center’s director failed to report a complaint of abuse to authorities. Another violation noted that children’s heads and faces were sprayed with a hose.

Related Stories

In a statement, KinderCare acknowledged the findings, stating it has placed two staff members on administrative leave. The company says it is conducting internal and external investigations, partnering with the Department of Child Services, and retraining all staff.

The retraining focuses on child care best practices, proper classroom supervision, and their responsibilities as mandated reporters.
The FSSA defines a “critical” health and safety violation as a noncompliance issue that may pose a serious risk to children.

The agency encourages families to review all violations and ask providers questions before enrolling a child.

Plainfield KinderCare Under Scrutiny After State Investigation  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close