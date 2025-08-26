The Gospel vs The Gays

There’s a tough conversation that’s not happening in churches today, the gospel versus how we treat the LGBTQ+ community. For many, what’s preached from the pulpit doesn’t always sound like the good news of love and grace. Instead, it can come across as hate speech wrapped in a sermon.

But here’s the real question: What does God actually say about people in general? Scripture is clear, God so loved the world that He gave His Son. Not just the straight. Not just the perfect. But everyone. That means the gospel starts with love, not condemnation.

So why does it feel like the church has lost its ability to love all people, no matter who they are or what they struggle with? Somehow, the love that Jesus showed when He died for all of our sins has been watered down when it gets to us. Instead of extending grace, we often draw lines, and homosexuality has become the sin that some Christians treat as “unforgivable.”

The heartbreak runs deep parents in the church disowning their own children because of their sexual orientation. Families torn apart, not by God’s judgment, but by our lack of compassion. And yet, what makes being gay different from being a liar, greedy, prideful, or a gossip? Scripture names many sins, gluttony, envy, anger, dishonesty but we don’t see the same level of outrage toward those.

The truth is this: sin is sin, but love covers all. God never called us to sort people into categories of “worthy” or “unworthy.” He called us to love period. If Jesus died for everyone, who are we to withhold grace? How does one call themselves doing the work of the Lord by hating, excluding, and ostracizing people that don’t meet the approval of man, but are the called of God?

The gospel is supposed to bring healing and hope. Until the church leads with love, we’re not truly reflecting Christ.