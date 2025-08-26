Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Trump has signed an executive order, making it illegal to burn the united states flag.

According to sources, President Trump is pushing for up to one year in jail for the burning of the American Flag.

“Actions have consequences.Burn the American flag, disrespect our nation, incite violence: ONE YEAR IN JAIL. No excuses.” the white house posted on social media.

Social media members all joined in disbelief; suggesting that Trump should be unable to make that kind of law, as it interferes with the constitutional rights; yet the violators of the infamous January 6th D.C. raid, get to walk away sky free.

“BURNING THE FLAG IS PROTECTED BY THE FIRST AMENDMENT. This literally means nothing. Go burn some flags and watch him try to jail people for it. He will get sued. It’s a supreme court ruling.” thechristinedivine commented.

“Storm the capital, destroy government property and violently attack police- GET OUT OF JAIL FREE!” classicantes mentioned.

Literally all of those things happened on January 6th at the insurrection YOU encouraged. You just pardoned that crowd, pick a side buddy.” lifeofthedibs wrote.

While Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to address flag burning and stated that those who burn the flag would face one year in jail, this is a politically motivated action that is unlikely to change the legal reality. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag is a form of expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment, making such laws unconstitutional

President Trump bans burning of US Flag; orders one year jail time was originally published on rnbphilly.com