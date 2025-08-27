Create a Rhythm of Fasting | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Creating a rhythm of fasting in your life is genuinely life-changing. When you’re struggling with discipline or feeling overwhelmed, fasting becomes a powerful tool to shut out distractions and hear God clearly.

You don’t realize how much time and mental space food occupies until you’re not eating. When you’re not thinking about cooking dinner or planning meals, you suddenly have moments to focus entirely on God and ask: What do you want to say to me? What do you need to reveal about myself?

Fasting isn’t just about God doing something for you—it’s about God doing something in you. It pulls you up spiritually and reminds you how much you need uninterrupted time in His presence.



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Creating Your Rhythm

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Start where you are: If you’re new to fasting, try fasting until 6 PM or drink only juices if you have a demanding job.

Follow tradition: Consider Tuesday and Friday as your regular fasting days, following the Church of God in Christ pattern.

Eliminate distractions: During your fast, limit social media, reduce TV watching, and create space to hear from God without worldly noise.

Natural Benefits

Beyond spiritual growth, fasting is restorative for your body, mind, and sleep. It enhances discipline in every area of life because you practice being attentive to what you truly need versus what you want.

Remember: your spirit needs to be fed more than your body. Make sure you’re feeding your spirit by pushing back your plate and making space for God.

The Biblical Foundation

Jesus fasted for 40 days and nights. While we’re not called to replicate that exactly, fasting should be a regular part of our spiritual discipline. The Bible reminds us that some things only change through fasting and praying.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beyond spiritual growth, fasting is restorative for your body, mind, and sleep. It enhances discipline in every area of life because you practice being attentive to what you truly need versus what you want.

Remember: your spirit needs to be fed more than your body. Make sure you’re feeding your spirit by pushing back your plate and making space for God.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Create a Rhythm of Fasting | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com