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Nolan earns first #1 gospel hit with 'Blessings', solidifying her as a versatile artist

The song blends contemporary gospel with soulful production, creating an uplifting experience

Nolan's personal testimony of faith and resilience resonates with audiences nationwide

Tanya Nolan Celebrates First Gospel No. 1

as “Blessings” Tops Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart

Tanya Nolan Earns First No. 1 Gospel Hit with “Blessings” on Billboard and Mediabase Charts

Acclaimed Billboard chart-topping artist and singer-songwriter Tanya Nolan is celebrating a major career milestone as her debut gospel single, “Blessings,” rises to No. 1 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart and the Mediabase Gospel Airplay Chart for the week of June 15, 2026.

The achievement marks Nolan’s first No. 1 gospel hit and further solidifies her reputation as one of music’s most versatile and impactful artists. Known for her powerful vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and emotional authenticity, Nolan delivers a moving performance on “Blessings,” a song that has resonated with audiences nationwide through its message of faith, hope, resilience, and gratitude.

The success of “Blessings” represents another significant chapter in Nolan’s multifaceted career. Having already earned acclaim in R&B and Smooth Jazz, she now adds gospel chart success to her growing list of accomplishments, demonstrating her ability to connect with listeners across genres while remaining rooted in purpose and inspiration.

Produced by renowned hitmaker KP of The Colleagues, the single blends contemporary gospel influences with soulful production, creating a rich and uplifting musical experience. KP’s impressive résumé includes work with artists such as T-Pain, 2 Chainz, Raheem DeVaughn, and Jelly Roll.

The song’s polished sound was further enhanced by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Darren “Lab Ox” Billy Jr., whose credits include Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Timbaland. His expertise helped shape the record’s emotional depth and dynamic sonic presence.

The accompanying music video has also generated strong engagement across digital platforms, attracting both longtime supporters and new listeners who have embraced the song’s inspiring message. Through compelling visuals and Nolan’s commanding on-screen performance, the video reinforces the themes of perseverance, faith, and thanksgiving that define the record.

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“‘Blessings’ is more than just a song—it’s my personal testimony,” Nolan shared. “It’s about faith, resilience, and giving thanks through every season of the journey. Reaching No. 1 on Billboard is truly a blessing, and I’m grateful to every radio programmer, DJ, supporter, and listener who embraced this song.”

A powerful anthem rooted in testimony and gratitude, “Blessings” showcases a new dimension of Nolan’s artistry while remaining grounded in emotional truth and spiritual authenticity. As the single continues to inspire listeners around the world, its chart-topping success serves as a testament to the enduring impact of faith-centered music and Tanya Nolan’s remarkable ability to connect through song.

Here’s her song Blessings