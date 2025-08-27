Listen Live
Suspect Killed in Police Shooting Near Greensburg

Suspect Killed in Police Shooting Near Greensburg, No Officers Injured

Published on August 27, 2025

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police report that a man was killed in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon.

ISP says the shooting started from a traffic stop near County Road 300 North and County Road 400 East at 2:30 p.m. A Decatur County Sheriff deputy “saw a man in a vehicle who they believed to be involved in a criminal incident last night in Ripley County,” ISP Public Information Officer John Perrine says. The suspect was also believed to have an unrelated arrest warrant.

During the traffic stop, two deputies and one Greensburg Police Department officer shot at the suspect. ISP did not say what caused them to draw their guns.

After the suspect was shot, “officers immediately rendered emergency aid,” Perrine says. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

