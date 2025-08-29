Indiana Solar Projects at Risk

Source: Black Sun Light Sustainability / Black Sun Light Sustainability

INDIANAPOLIS – A program designed to bring solar energy and jobs to Indiana is now at risk of being permanently rolled back, according to advocates who spoke at a press conference Thursday.

Black Sun Light Sustainability (BSLS) and other community leaders gathered to voice their disappointment over the termination of the federal “Solar for All” program, which they say threatens to halt projects across the state.

Denise Abdul-Rahman, CEO and founder of BSLS, highlighted Indiana’s recent solar job growth, noting the state ranks 23rd nationally with over 4,100 jobs. She emphasized that the program provides critical economic opportunities, particularly for communities with high unemployment rates.

“This moment is about ensuring that clean energy remains a driver of economic growth and opportunity,” Abdul-Rahman said.

The press conference also featured remarks from Rev. Dr. David Greene of Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis and Zach Schalk, Program Director for Solar United Neighbors Indiana.

Organizers pointed to planned projects in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and other cities, including the creation of microgrids and resilience hubs. These initiatives, they said, would have lowered utility bills and increased community resilience.

Imhotep Adisa, Executive Director of the Kheprw Institute, stressed the importance of community-led solar projects to build what he called “energy democracy” and “community wealth.”

BSLS remains committed to finding new sources of funding to continue its work, which includes plans to deploy 200 rooftop solar installations and establish 50 solar resilience hubs across the state.

