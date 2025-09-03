Andretti Signs Power Following Herta’s Departure to F1

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Global announced Wednesday that they have signed two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power to their team for the 2026 season to replace Colton Herta who is leaving the series to head to F1.

Power, 44, will pilot the No. 26 Andretti Honda as Herta leaves that seat to serve as a Test Driver for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team. He joins confirmed teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson in Andretti’s 2026 INDYCAR lineup.

“I just want to say how excited I am to be joining Andretti Global,” Power said. “I can’t thank Dan [Towriss], Jill [Gregory] and the team enough for this opportunity. I’m really looking forward to meeting all the Andretti team and getting to work in 2026.”

Team Penske and Power mutually agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the season-ending race in Nashville. The Australian driver spent 17 seasons with Penske where he won 42 of his 45 IndyCar races, good for fourth all-time, and secured 65 of his 71 pole positions, the most in series history.

“It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization,” said Power. “We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way.

In over 300 INDYCAR starts, Power has led over 5,000 laps and currently sits fourth on both the all-time podium (108) and top five (142) lists.

Meanwhile, the news that Herta was leaving INDYCAR to become the Test Driver for Cadillac in F1 was also announced by the team on Wednesday. Cadillac prepares to join a loaded grid for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

“This is a dream opportunity and one I’ve been working towards for a long time,” Herta said in a statement. “To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.”

The 25-year-old Herta spent seven seasons in INDYCAR, beginning his career at just 18 years old. He recorded nine wins, 16 pole positions, and led over 1,000 laps in 116 career starts.

Herta also holds the title of youngest driver to win an INDYCAR race, doing so less than a week from his 19th birthday in 2019 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“My dream has always been to race in Formula 1 and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal,” Herta added.

Andretti Signs Power Following Herta’s Departure to F1 was originally published on wibc.com