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Newborn Found Near Indy Trail, Mother Sought

The newborn was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and is in stable condition.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are trying to find the mother of a newborn who was found Saturday in a wooded area on the city’s far east side.

Officers were called to the area of Lace Bark Lane and Long Wharf Drive, near 38th Street and North German Church Road, on a report of a child in need. When they arrived, they found the baby in a tree line along a trail.

The newborn was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and is in stable condition.

Detectives are now trying to locate the baby’s mother because they believe she may need immediate medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Police also remind the public that Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender a newborn at a designated location without facing criminal charges.

Newborn Found Near Indy Trail, Mother Sought was originally published on wibc.com

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