LISTEN HERE: Cathy Hughes Talks Receiving Key To Washington D.C. on The Light

✕

Cathy Hughes, founder and chairwoman of Urban One, has received the Key to the City of Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser presented the honor, one of the city’s highest, recognizing individuals whose extraordinary contributions have made a lasting impact on the community and beyond.

Hughes shared the news during a call-in interview with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9, where she made clear the recognition belonged to everyone at Urban One.

“I know that I’m the queen bee in the hive, but I didn’t build the hive,” Hughes said. “It’s the worker bees who do all of the work.”

The weight of the moment stayed with her. Bowser, who has served two terms on the D.C. City Council and three terms as mayor, has given only six Keys to the City in 18 years of public service — three to African Americans and three to non-African Americans.

“It was surreal,” Hughes said. “She’s only given away six keys. I’m the only woman.”

Hughes reflected on the vision that launched Radio One more than 45 years ago and grew into Urban One, now home to radio stations and cable networks. She said the goal was never about reaching a destination, but about telling authentic stories.

“My vision was for us to tell our own story and get it correct, get it accurate and tell it forever,” she said.

That mission carried her through seasons others might have called hardship. Hughes recalled living in her radio station, once sleeping in a sleeping bag on the floor and washing up in a public bathroom while loved ones urged her to quit.

“If I hadn’t listened, we wouldn’t be having this conversation today about the key for the city of Washington, D.C.,” she said, remembering the discouragement she pushed past.

Through it all, faith remained her anchor.

“God never gives you a mission without also giving you what you need to accomplish it,” Hughes said.

She closed by thanking her staff and urging the community to keep the nation’s capital in prayer.

LISTEN HERE: Cathy Hughes Talks Receiving Key To Washington D.C. on The Light was originally published on thelightnc.com