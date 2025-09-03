Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were shot and killed in Indianapolis back in March 2021. For years, no one was arrested. Now, police have charged a woman named Tadijah Davis in connection with the case.

Investigators say Davis drove the car that dropped off two people who waited for the victims, then picked them up after the shooting. They linked her to the scene using surveillance video and a fingerprint found on a paper bag.

At first, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge her. But earlier this year, a detective took another look and found new information on Davis’s phone that didn’t match what she had told them. That helped move the case forward.

Davis is now facing two murder charges. Her first court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case was originally published on wibc.com