Listen Live
Entertainment

Montell Jordan facing a renewed battle with cancer.

Montell Jordan Faces Recurrence of Cancer Detected in Lymph Nodes.

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Montell Jordan Faces Cancer Setback as He Begins New Treatment After Recurrence in Lymph Nodes

Montell Jordan, widely recognized for his chart-topping R&B hit “This Is How We Do It,” is facing a renewed battle with cancer. Nearly a year after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate, follow-up scans revealed the disease has returned and spread to surrounding lymph nodes.

Initially diagnosed with Stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024, Jordan credited routine PSA screenings and a long-standing relationship with his doctor for catching the disease early. He underwent a radical prostatectomy, and the initial results showed clear margins. However, recent imaging indicated cancerous cells remain, prompting a new phase of treatment.

Jordan is now undergoing a seven-and-a-half-week course of proton radiation therapy, paired with hormone-blocking medication to slow the cancer’s progression. This treatment plan targets the affected lymph nodes and aims to reduce the risk of further spread.

In addition to focusing on recovery, Jordan is using his platform to raise awareness about prostate cancer, especially among Black men, who face a higher risk of diagnosis and mortality. He has partnered with the nonprofit ZERO Prostate Cancer and is also the subject of a documentary titled Sustain, which aims to educate and empower others facing similar health challenges.

Jordan’s openness about his diagnosis and treatment journey supports a broader effort to break the stigma surrounding men’s health issues. By sharing his experience, he hopes to encourage more men to prioritize regular screenings and take proactive steps toward early detection.

Despite the setback, Jordan remains optimistic about his prognosis and committed to living a full, healthy life. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance, early intervention, and resilience in the face of serious illness.

The current image has no alternative text. The file name is: 15832435071906.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&crop=0,0,100,1024px

Montell Jordan Faces Recurrence of Cancer Detected in Lymph Nodes.  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close