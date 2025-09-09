Indiana Groups Oppose Mid-Decade Redistricting

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

STATEHOUSE – Indiana voting rights groups delivered nearly 7,000 petitions to the Statehouse Tuesday, urging lawmakers to reject a proposed special session on redrawing congressional districts.

Led by Common Cause Indiana, the coalition says the push is politically motivated and out of step with public opinion.

“This is coming from out-of-state interests, and it’s all about politics,” said Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana. “People here don’t support it. We’ve seen that through petitions, letters, and phone calls to lawmakers.”

The petition drop comes as speculation grows that Governor Mike Braun and Republican leaders may call a special session to redraw the maps. Critics argue it’s a waste of taxpayer money and could further damage trust in the voting process.

Vaughn said most Hoosiers are focused on everyday concerns like rising grocery and utility bills—not political maneuvering. “This isn’t what families need right now,” she said. “It’s the wrong priority.”

Angela Carr Klitzsch, CEO of Women4Change Indiana, said the move could reduce fairness and access in elections, pointing to Senate Bill 10 and other recent proposals as examples of voter suppression.

“There’s pressure on lawmakers to make elections harder to access,” Klitzsch said. “That’s not how democracy should work.”

She also raised concerns about the lack of competition in Indiana’s elections. With Republicans holding seven of the state’s nine congressional seats, Klitzsch warned that redrawing maps could make things even more lopsided.

“When nearly a third of races go uncontested and the real fight is only in the primaries, that’s a problem,” she said. “If this goes through, we’ll see even more extreme maps—and more extreme candidates.”

Advocates warn that mid-decade redistricting could disenfranchise voters, especially in places like Marion County. They also worry about possible changes to election timing, fewer polling places, and other barriers that could make it harder to vote.

“Redistricting might not sound exciting, but what’s at stake is fundamental,” said Vaughn. “This could change the social contract of our democracy and shift attention away from the urgent needs of Hoosiers.”

Organizers said the coalition represents a broad range of groups across Indiana, including those focused on women’s rights, economic justice, and civic engagement.

They urged Gov. Braun, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, and House Speaker Todd Huston to listen to public opposition before deciding on whether to move forward with a special session.

“We hope this very clear sign of opposition will help our elected officials make the right choice,” Vaughn said. “Hoosiers don’t want gerrymandering disguised as governance.”

Indiana Groups Oppose Mid-Decade Redistricting was originally published on wibc.com