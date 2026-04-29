Listen Live
Close
Local

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

The bill requires the IRS to adopt scanning technology to process paper tax returns faster.

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Healthcare Bill
Source: Rudy Yakym / Rudy Yakym

WASHINGTON, D.C. –The bipartisan BARCODE Efficiency Act, co-led by Congressman Rudy Yakym and Congressman Brad Schneider, passed the U.S. House and now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires the IRS to adopt scanning technology to process paper tax returns faster, reduce errors, and cut costs. It also aims to speed up tax refunds and ease delays tied to manual data entry.

Yakym said the measure modernizes the tax system and makes it more efficient for both taxpayers and the IRS. He said it reduces unnecessary delays and improves how quickly returns are handled.

“The BARCODE Efficiency Act is a commonsense measure that modernizes our tax system,” Rep. Yakym said. “By requiring scanning technology, this bill will help reduce errors, speed up processing, and save time for both taxpayers and the IRS. It’s smart, efficient reform that strengthens service without adding unnecessary hoops.”

House Ways and Means leaders said the change would help address long-standing backlogs, especially during peak filing season when millions of paper returns still come in.

The legislation directs the IRS to use scanning tools for paper tax returns, handwritten forms, and mailed correspondence. That shift would allow staff to spend less time on data entry and more time on customer service and other priorities.

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie

Entertainment  |  The Belle

City of Gary Takes Center Stage with Hometown Premiere of Lionsgate’s Biopic “Michael”

12 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Babyface Among NYT’s Greatest Living American Songwriters

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Michael Jackson Biopic Moonwalks To Record-Setting $217M Global Opening

Local  |  John Herrick

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Third Man Admits Guilt In Connection To Jam Master Jay’s Murder

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

10 Items
News  |  Renuka Bajpai

10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Says IN AI Will Grow Jobs and Wages

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

#MelaninMagicMaker Moves: NAACP Launches ‘Inside The Industry’ Podcast Hosted By Ariana Drummond Spotlighting Culture & Careers

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close