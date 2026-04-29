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Gov. Braun Says IN AI Will Grow Jobs and Wages

On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced IN AI in a news conference.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Mike Braun
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INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced IN AI.

“IN AI is a new partnership designed to grow jobs and wages through human-centered AI integration,” Braun said in a news conference. “Our goal is clear: grow wages, create more high-quality jobs, and position Indiana for long-term economic growth by making it the most AI-ready state in the nation. IN AI is about making sure all of our businesses – from Main Street to large organizations — have the tools and talent they need to compete and succeed in a changing economy.”

IN AI is designed to gives business owners a “one-stop shop” to find out where AI fits in their workflow, get tech support, and find the right experts to help.

“AI is only as powerful as how it is applied inside a business,” Secretary of Commerce David Adams said. “Our focus is human-centered; using AI to increase productivity, strengthen companies, and give workers better tools to do higher-value work. When businesses operate more efficiently and grow, that translates directly into higher wages, more opportunity, and long-term economic strength for Indiana.”

The state expects the program to impact more than a million people by helping thousands of companies adopt new technology that drives measurable economic impact.

“We started with a simple question: how can we use AI to work smarter and solve real problems inside our business,” Chad Harter, Chief Information Officer of Jasper Group in the Indiana Uplands region, said. “By applying it to a complex engineering challenge, we’ve turned manual work into a more efficient, scalable process—showing how starting with a real need can drive meaningful results.”

Gov. Braun Says IN AI Will Grow Jobs and Wages was originally published on wibc.com

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