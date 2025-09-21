Listen Live
Hoosiers Dominate Illinois 63-10, Move to 4-0

Published on September 21, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The 19th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team thrashed the 9th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday night on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington 63-10.

The Hoosier defense tallied seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

Four different Hoosier pass catchers caught touchdown passes, but Elijah Sarratt led the way with two receiving touchdowns on 9 catches for 92 yards.

Indiana outgained Illinois in total yardage 579 to 161.

Indiana is 4-0 while Illinois drops to 3-1.

Indiana faces the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes next Saturday at 3:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Hoosiers Dominate Illinois 63-10, Move to 4-0  was originally published on wibc.com

