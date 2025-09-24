Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album

Source: Javier Garcia / The P Level, LLC

Gospel powerhouse Jekalyn Carr is back with something special for the culture. The GRAMMY®, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning artist just announced her brand new project JEKALYN X LEGENDS, set to drop Friday, November 7, 2025. And trust me, this one is bigger than just an album release it’s a celebration of faith, legacy, and the timeless power of gospel music.

Carr has always been known for her commanding vocals and that undeniable anointing that takes you straight into worship. With this project, she’s linking arms with some of gospel’s greatest trailblazers the legends who laid the foundation. JEKALYN X LEGENDS is designed to bridge generations, giving us those classic gospel sounds we grew up on, mixed with the fresh energy that keeps the message alive for today’s audience.

“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” Carr said. “This album is my tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today.”

From chart-topping singles to albums that hit the spirit every time, Carr has proven she’s more than an artist she’s a vessel. This new project promises passionate worship, bold declarations, and collaborations that remind us why gospel has always been our music of strength, healing, and hope.

For those of us who grew up on Sunday morning choirs and still keep gospel in rotation during the week, JEKALYN X LEGENDS feels like home. It’s a reminder that our sound our faith is still shaking the world. November 7, mark your calendars, because Jekalyn is about to take us higher.

