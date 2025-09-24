DJ Gino: 40 Years of Keeping Indy Live

DJ Geno Shelton is celebrating a remarkable 40 years in the Indianapolis entertainment scene, a milestone marked by passion, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to the city he helped energize.

Recently, Geno sat down with WTLC’s Tina Cosby to discuss his decades-long journey, contributions, and the major events planned for his 40th anniversary.

Geno’s story began in 1985 with a swing shift at WTLC, earning just $8,000 a year.

His big break came during Circle City Classic weekend, propelled by a mentorship under Super J. Johnson, who demanded the highest standards and professionalism.

This tough training turned Geno into the polished DJ and promoter Indy knows and loves.

Rejecting the old “Naptown” label, Geno set out to make Indianapolis “Get Live.”

He quickly became a staple in both radio and event promotion, listening to community requests and bringing the music and comedy people wanted.

From early jazz shows at The Vogue to pioneering the Hip Hop Comedy Shop in the 90s, Geno shaped the city’s nightlife and music scene.

To honor his 40 years, Geno is throwing a two-night celebration at Clowes Memorial Hall.

The Funk Fest on September 26th, hosted by Doug E. Fresh, features Midnight Star, Con Funk Shun, Lakeside, Al Hudson & One Way, and a tribute to Parliament-Funkadelic by local favorites Downstroke.

The celebration continues September 27th with the Classic Comedy Jam, starring comedians Earthquake, D-Ray, Amber James, and Tony Roberts in what promises to be a laughter-filled evening.

More than just shows, the anniversary is a reunion for over 30 DJs and a heartfelt thank you to the community.

Geno’s faith, humility, and generosity shine through his story, from his humble beginnings in Chicago to giving his daughters star treatment and sharing every success with Indy.

For 40 years, DJ Geno has been the city’s energetic heartbeat—bringing people together, lifting spirits, and proving that Indianapolis is anything but sleepy.

As the city celebrates with him, Geno’s legacy of music, laughter, and connection will keep Indy live for generations to come.

DJ Gino: 40 Years of Keeping Indy Live was originally published on wtlcfm.com