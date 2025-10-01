Listen Live
Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell

Published on October 1, 2025

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Five
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had a scary moment Tuesday night during Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Mitchell had to leave the court in the third quarter after experiencing extreme lower body cramping.

Mitchell was taken straight to a hospital, where she was treated and released later that same night. She is now back under the care of the Fever’s medical staff. Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery.

