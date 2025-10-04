Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Listen Live
Reports: Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

IMPD said a person was stabbed and another was injured following an altercation early Saturday morning.

Published on October 4, 2025

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former NFL Quarterback and FOX NFL commentator Mark Sanchez was stabbed early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of W. Washington Street just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been stabbed and another was injured. Police said the stabbing victim, later confirmed to be Sanchez, is now stable after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other person had “lacerations” and was reported to be “awake and breathing.”

Officers said it was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.

IMPD said a person was detained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

