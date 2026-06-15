Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Black Tuesday, Iran, and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with her “What We Need to Know” segment, cutting through the noise to bring you the stories shaping our world right now. Here’s what’s on the radar today. READ MORE STORIES A U.S.-Iran Deal Takes Shape There’s movement toward peace. The United States and Iran have reached a limited agreement to end their fighting. According to both sides, the deal would lift the U.S. Naval blockade on Iran’s ports, reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, and extend a fragile ceasefire—with hopes of a signed agreement by Friday. Still, plenty of work remains. The biggest sticking point, Iran’s nuclear program, is far from settled and remains subject to ongoing negotiation. RELATED STORY: Understanding The US And Iran’s Long And Complicated History

Judge Roach Speaks on the Karmelo Anthony Trial Judge Roach of Collin County, Texas has given a revealing behind-the-scenes interview about the highly publicized trial of Karmelo Anthony. The 19-year-old young Black man was sentenced to 35 years for a fatal stabbing at a high school track meet. In his interview, the judge emphasized that his pretrial decisions were shaped largely by one priority: protecting the many teenage witnesses who were present when this tragedy unfolded. A heavy case, with young lives at its center. RELATED STORY Jeff Metcalf Said The Karmelo Anthony Trial Wasn’t About Race, Then Called The Black Teen A ‘Watermelon Felon’

Trump Administration Scores a Tariff Victory A federal appeals court has handed the Trump administration a procedural win, allowing the government to keep collecting its temporary 10% worldwide tariff. The court concluded the administration is likely to succeed on the merits as legal challenges continue working through the system. These levies were enacted under the Trade Act of 1974 and are currently set to expire on July 24th. Something to keep an eye on, as it could affect prices on goods we all buy.