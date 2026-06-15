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US Colored Troops were first African American soldiers, defeating Robert E. Lee.

Oral history is crucial to transmitting our collective past to future generations.

Mistranslated scripture has been used to justify white supremacy and black domination.

Community Connection – June 15, 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Sam Finkelstein – Emily Marasco – LaMar Campbell – Kaila Austin – Dr. Theron Williams

Uncovering Hidden Histories: A Conversation on Juneteenth and Community

As we celebrate the Juneteenth Federal Holiday, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the rich history and culture that has been passed down through generations. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby sits down with a fascinating panel of guests to discuss the significance of Juneteenth and the importance of preserving our collective history.

One of the guests, Kaila Austin, project lead for the South Side U.S. Colored Troops Coalition, shares a remarkable story about the history of the U.S. Colored Troops, who were the first African American World War soldiers in the United States. “The U.S. Colored Troops were the first soldiers in the door to defeat Robert E. Lee,” she says. “They were stationed on the property of Calvin Fletcher, an abolitionist who worked on the Underground Railroad, and they founded the church on the corner in 1889.”

The conversation also touches on the importance of oral history and the need to preserve our collective past. Reverend Dr. Theron Williams, a senior pastor at Mount Carmel Church, notes that “our history is our history, read and transmitted through our tradition. It’s in our head, just as good as it’s been written down.” He emphasizes the importance of passing down our history to future generations, especially through the stories of our ancestors.

The episode also delves into the topic of the “curse of Ham,” a mistranslated scripture that has been used to justify white supremacy and black domination. Reverend Williams explains that “they mistranslated scripture texts to justify white supremacy and black domination.” This conversation highlights the need to critically examine our history and the ways in which it has been distorted or erased.

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Throughout the episode, the guests share personal stories and experiences that illustrate the significance of Juneteenth and the importance of preserving our collective history. Josephine, a local artist, shares her own family’s history and her desire to learn more about the Juneteenth celebration. “I’ve been on the show several times trying to draw portraits,” she says. “I was wondering, is there a possibility I could draw this weekend for people?”

The conversation also touches on the topic of community and the importance of coming together to celebrate our shared history. LaMar Campbell, host of Sunday Praise and one of the organizers of the Juneteenth celebration, emphasizes the need to make the event accessible to everyone. “We want to make sure that everybody knows about it and that it’s a family event,” he says.

As we listen to this episode of Community Connection, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our collective history and the need to come together as a community to celebrate our shared heritage. With its engaging conversations and personal stories, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in learning more about Juneteenth and the history of African Americans in the United States.

So, take a listen to this episode of Community Connection and discover the rich history and culture that has been passed down through generations. You can find the full episode on your favorite podcast platform or by visiting the Praise Indy website.