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Couple Killed in Dearborn County Head-On Crash

A couple from Ripley County died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon.

Published on June 15, 2026

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Fatal crash scene with emergency lights and damaged vehicle on the road.
Source: Indiana State Police

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A couple from Ripley County died in a head-on crash in Dearborn County Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 6:00 pm on State Road 350. According to the ISP Crash Reconstruction Team, a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Steven Witte, 46, of Moores Hill, was traveling westbound on State Road 350 when his truck crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2017 GMC Terrain.

Jordan Walters, 33, of Milan, was driving the GMC and had his wife, Sierra, 33, as a passenger, along with their two children.

Witte was taken to a Cincinnati area hospital for treatment, but Jordan and Sierra Walters both died in the collision. The couple’s two small children were sent to area hospitals.

The family of Jordan and Sierra Walters has been notified of the fatal incident.

State Road 350 was closed for nearly four hours after the crash.

Couple Killed in Dearborn County Head-On Crash was originally published on wibc.com

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