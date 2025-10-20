Listen Live
Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dr. Katie Jenner headshot
Source: PHOTO: Official state photo/Gov. Eric Holcomb’s website

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has asked the federal government for a waiver from certain requirements of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).

The state wants this flexibility to cut down on bureaucracy and let schools focus more intensely on student achievement.

Governor Mike Braun praised the submission, saying “Indiana continues to lead the nation in education and innovation. We can best support Hoosier students when we return education to the states, empower parents with high-quality educational options, get red tape out of the way for educators, and focus on improvement for every student.”

The request highlights Indiana’s recent successes, including the largest-ever 5-percentage-point increase in third-grade literacy rates, rising to 6th in the nation in reading based on NAEP, a significant rise in math proficiency, and the highest-ever graduate rate in 2024.

“With the opportunity to return education back to the states, we had a clear choice to make in Indiana: continue with the status quo or seize this moment to gain the flexibilities needed to remove federal barriers to more urgently move the needle for students,” Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said. “As a state, we are leaning in to seize this moment, and today, our message to Washington is clear: Indiana is ready and eager, so give us the flexibility to keep driving forward for Indiana students!”

The waiver only applies to ESEA provisions and does not affect the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The U.S. Department of Education has 120 days to respond, and if approved, the changes would take effect in the 2026-2027 school year.

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close