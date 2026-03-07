Listen Live
Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

Published on March 7, 2026

  • Here are a couple of scriptures to encourage you. Psalms 9:10 NKJV
  • Another scripture Psalms 37:5 NKJV
  • Here's a sermonette and song to encourage you to trust Him

Ashes to victory - Surrender, Trust, Week 1 and week 2

As we continue our journey for our Ashes to Victory Campaign, let’s reflect on our focus word trust. Once we surrender (last week’s word) our problem, issue or situation to God, we must now let it go and trust Him with it. Do you find that difficult to do. Here are a couple of scriptures to encourage you. Psalms 9:10 NKJV “And those who know Your name put their trust in You; For You Lord, have not forsaken those who seek You. If you speak to any Believer who has ever put their complete trust in Him, they will all tell you that He has never failed or let them down. The situation may not work out the way that we may want it to but it will always work out.

Another scripture Psalms 37:5 NKJV “Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He shall bring it to pass.” Once again, it may not work out exactly the way we may want it, but it will work out. Here’s a sermonette and song to encourage you to trust Him. Let’s get ready for our next word coming soon. Stay encouraged.

Here’s a sermonette from Dr. Jamal Bryant on trust

Dr. Jamal Bryant

Jamal Harrison Bryant (born May 21, 1971, in Boston, Massachusetts) is a prominent pastor, author, and speaker raised in Baltimore, Maryland. The son of Bishop John Richard Bryant and Cecelia Bryant, he grew up in the church and preached his first sermon as a child at Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Bryant earned a degree in political science and international studies from Morehouse College and a Master of Divinity from Duke University, later receiving a Doctor of Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation.

In 2000, he founded Empowerment Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, where he served for 18 years. In 2018, Bryant became the senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, where he continues to lead one of the nation’s most influential congregations.

Here’s a song of encouragement on Trust by James Fortune & FIYA

