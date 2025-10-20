Listen Live
Martha Munizzi's Revival: Faith, Family, New Music

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Published on October 20, 2025

Published on October 20, 2025

Martha Munizzi and Cheryl Jacson
Source: Darrell Farley / Darrell Farley

Gospel music powerhouse Martha Munizzi sat down with Cheryl Jackson for an inspiring conversation about her latest single, “He’s in Control,” and the journey behind her recent album, “Church’s Revival.” The interview opens with Munizzi expressing excitement about being in studio to share the message and heart behind her music—one rooted in the assurance that, despite challenges and uncertainty, God remains in control.

Munizzi explained that “He’s in Control” was written two years ago during a creative session with her producers, stemming from an urgent need to remind listeners of God’s sovereignty in turbulent times. The song became the catalyst for her live recording, “Church’s Revival,” serving as a declaration of steadfast faith when the world feels unstable.

The conversation shifted to how Munizzi and her husband planted Epic Life Church in Orlando ten years ago, prioritizing deeper connection, community, and ministry even as traveling opportunities flourished. She reflected on the challenges and rewards of balancing church leadership with releasing new music, noting that her family played a crucial role in creating and producing recent projects.

Legacy emerged as another central theme. Munizzi proudly shared how her daughters, Danielle and Nicole, are continuing ministry and music, collaborating with artists like Naomi Raine and Priscilla Shire. She emphasized the importance of cultivating faith within the family, encouraging parents to make church a non-negotiable part of their children’s lives despite resistance.

As “Church’s Revival” continues to impact worship communities, Munizzi hopes the music will encourage listeners to trust God, walk by faith, and cherish the enduring power of legacy. Her heartfelt message resonates: no matter what happens, God is on the throne and in control—an anthem needed now more than ever.​

