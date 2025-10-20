Listen Live
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kam Jones
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say they arrested Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones Monday morning.

Police say they tried to pull Jones over around 10 a.m. because he was driving recklessly on I-65 in Indianapolis because he was late to practice. Officers say Jones refused to stop, but then his luck ran out when the case ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square.

Officers took Jones to the Marion County Jail.

Jones was a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft and he was set to play for the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, but he is out with a back injury.

He is due in court Thursday morning at 9:00.

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close