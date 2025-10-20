Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Source: Tara Gillard / Tara Gillard

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The wife of an Indianapolis man severely injured in an accident is speaking out, pleading for the city to address what she calls an extremely dangerous and accident-prone intersection where her husband was struck.

Jeff Gillard, who was walking to a bus stop on Monday, October 13th, remains in critical condition a week after being hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of East Raymond and Shelby Street, near where the White Castle sits.

“I just want the city to do something to improve this because there’s too many people getting hit or dying,” said his wife, Tracy Gillard, in an interview Monday.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Incident and Extensive Injuries

Tracy Gillard recounts that her husband, Jeff, was crossing the street on his way to work downtown when he was struck. She says a white Dodge Ram pickup was traveling significantly over the speed limit.

Jeff Gillard was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His list of injuries is extensive and severe, including:

Paralysis on his right side due to a brain bleed and a suspected stroke.

Broken neck, lower back, pelvic (front and back), right femur, and left hand.

Required 20 staples in his head.

Several surgeries, including an operation to repair a ruptured artery off his kidney.

While the driver initially left the scene, the individual later returned and is reportedly cooperating with police. Tracy Gillard confirmed that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license, and detectives are pursuing charges.

A Pattern of Danger

For Tracy Gillard, the focus has shifted from her husband’s ongoing recovery to public safety at the persistent trouble spot. She claims the same corner—the northeast corner where a White Castle is located—has been the site of repeated accidents.

Gillard noted that just hours before her interview, another hit-and-run occurred at the exact same location, according to the Citizen’s App.

“It’s not well lit… and it never fails, somebody is always speeding through the two lights that are right there,” she said.

She recalled a fatal accident in February at the same corner where a cyclist was killed, stating that the area sees an estimated three to five people hit annually. Gillard stressed that the city must act quickly to prevent further tragedies, suggesting measures ranging from improved lighting to a pedestrian overpass.

Jeff Gillard is facing a very long recovery period and is expected to remain hospitalized for the foreseeable future, while the investigation continues.

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash was originally published on wibc.com