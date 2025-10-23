Steve Wyche Champions HBCU Pride and Legacy

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to discuss his passionate work with HBCU Go, highlighting the vibrant culture and bright future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Wyche, a proud Howard University alumnus, shared his journey and the profound importance of showcasing HBCU excellence on a national stage.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

✕

For Wyche, this new chapter is personal. He described his role at HBCU Go as coming “full circle,” using his extensive experience covering the NFL to now spotlight the institutions that shaped him. As a Howard graduate, he feels a deep connection to highlighting the student-athletes, coaches, and unique benefits of the HBCU experience. He views his own success as a testament to the power of these universities and is dedicated to showcasing the positive impact they have on students and the world.

A major topic was the upcoming Las Vegas Classic, featuring a powerhouse matchup between Jackson State and Grambling State at Allegiant Stadium. Wyche explained the significance of bringing this game to a destination city like Las Vegas, which has no local HBCU. It’s a strategic move to introduce the dynamic HBCU football culture to a new audience, blending history, entertainment, and high-stakes football. He noted the deep ties between the Las Vegas Raiders and HBCU legends like Willie Brown and Art Shell, making the event a perfect storm of history and modern excitement.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Wyche emphasized that HBCU football is more than just a game; it’s a cultural event. He spoke of the family atmosphere, the shared experiences, and the electrifying energy of the bands and alumni that make it unlike any other competition. It’s an unforgettable experience rooted in community and pride.

For fans eager to tune in, Wyche detailed how to access the action. HBCU Go is available as a streaming app (HBCUGo.tv) and can also be found on The Grio and other free streaming platforms, providing a full menu of games and content celebrating Black college excellence.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Steve Wyche Champions HBCU Pride and Legacy was originally published on getuperica.com