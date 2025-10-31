Listen Live
National

Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Two federal judges want the Trump administration to partially fund SNAP.

The food assistance program is set to expire on Saturday unless the government re-opens, impacting 42-million low-income Americans who are enrolled. A Rhode Island judge and a Massachusetts judge said the administration must tap emergency funds that will cover some of the SNAP program.

Both judges also left it up to the White House to decide whether it wants to authorize more funds to cover everyone enrolled in SNAP. It’s not known yet if Trump administration will appeal the orders.

Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close