Here We Go Again: Trump Refiles $10B Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Reporting

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump has refiled his $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal’s publisher, Rupert Murdoch, and two WSJ reporters over an article the outlet published last July, titled: “Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends Sent Him Bawdy Letters for a 50th Birthday Album. One Was From Donald Trump.” The lawsuit was dismissed last month after a judge ruled that Trump had not “plausibly alleged” that the Journal published the article with “actual malice,” but the judge dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning Trump could refile his claim in the future, which he’s now doing because — oh, I don’t know — the man just has a kink for losing in court in the most publicly embarrassing ways possible.

From CNN:

Tuesday’s defamation lawsuit seeks $10 billion for damages and claims that the story had “glaring failures in journalistic ethics and standards of accurate reporting.” “President Trump has refiled his powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants. The President will continue to hold those who mislead the American People with Fake News and smears accountable for their actions,” a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told CNN. The Wall Street Journal story published in July 2025 was about a collection of letters gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. One of the letters, the Wall Street Journal reported, bore Trump’s name and an outline of a naked woman. Trump has denied writing the letter. In Tuesday’s filing, his legal team said the reporters “falsely pass off as fact that President Trump, in 2003, wrote, drew, and signed this letter” but “failed to show proof.” A spokesperson for Dow Jones, the Journal’s parent company said in a statement when the first lawsuit was filed, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

First of all, “powerhouse lawsuit”? Why is it that Trump and all of the human stepping stools who carry his water have to try their best to make everything he does sound like something epic, no matter how obvious it is that it’s only doomed to be an epic failure?

Secondly, for someone who has been so desperate to distance himself from all things related to Epstein, he sure does seem to love filing lawsuits over articles people might have eventually forgotten about had he not insisted on jogging our memories. It’s essentially the same mistake that he’s making by repeatedly taking legal action against magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who he was found liable for raping.

He also doesn’t seem to understand that persistently pursuing legal action against media outlets won’t convince anyone outside of his MAGA cultists that all the negative press he receives is “fake news,” but it will continue to make him look like the most anti-First Amendment president we have had in modern times.

Last September, Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, four of its reporters, and a publishing company, accusing the defendants of attempting to ruin his reputation as a businessman, undermine his 2024 presidential campaign, and “prejudice judges and juries against him in coverage of his campaign,” as NBC News reported. That suit got thrown out after Judge Steven D. Merryday of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found that the president’s original 85-page complaint was mostly just “florid and enervating” nonsense, which could also describe everything Trump has ever said in front of a camera or posted on social media, literally ever.

In December, Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion, “alleging that it defamed him by splicing together two different parts of his January 6, 2021, speech,” CNN reported. Imagine accusing a news outlet of being dishonest in reporting the way you presented the thoroughly debunked election propaganda that caused a domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol. If Trump has nothing else, he has the nerve.

Anyway, we’ll have to wait and see if Trump’s latest refiling will result in yet another L or one of his rare wins in court.

Or maybe he’ll go ahead and drop the suit in exchange for another slush fund for his cronies.

Sad.

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Here We Go Again: Trump Refiles $10B Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Reporting was originally published on newsone.com