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Faith Walk: Choose Conviction, Not Condemnation

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Choose Conviction, Not Condemnation

Erica Campbell explains how God’s conviction lovingly calls you higher, while condemnation lies that you are what you did.

Published on May 28, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Conviction shows you did wrong, but condemnation says you are wrong.
  • God's love draws you, not beats you down with harsh rules.
  • Repentance means you can come back to the Father, not fear punishment.

John 3:17 And What God Really Sent Jesus To Do

On a replayed Faith Walking segment, Erica Campbell reminded listeners that John 3:16 is famous, but John 3:17 is just as powerful. The verse says God did not send His Son into the world to condemn it, but so the world might be saved through Him. Erica said that truth changes how we see guilt, shame and God’s voice in our everyday lives. Whenever you feel crushed by condemnation, she said, you can be sure “that ain’t God.”

Conviction Says “You Did Wrong”; Condemnation Says “You Are Wrong”

Erica drew a sharp line between conviction and condemnation. Conviction comes from the Holy Spirit and makes you want to change because you do not want to let God down or keep heading the wrong way. It points out that you did something wrong so you can turn around. Condemnation, on the other hand, attacks your identity and says you are something wrong. That voice tries to keep you stuck in shame instead of moving toward God.

God Is Drawing You, Not Bashing You

Erica said God is always trying to draw us toward His loving arms, not beat us down. He did not send Jesus to bash you and make you feel worthless. She called that harsh, rule-only mindset “religiosity,” the kind of spirit that keeps repeating “you’re not good enough” and counting how many rules you broke. In contrast, God’s love says, “Come this way—that choice is not best for you.”

Repentance Means You Can Come Back

Erica also reframed repentance. It is not a word meant to make you shake and shiver; it literally means you can come back to the Father. Through repentance, you step back into right relationship with God, lay down the label you put on yourself and pick up who He says you are. His love convicts you so you will change, but it never condemns you as beyond hope.

Walk In Purpose, Not Anxiety And Shame

Because God’s goal is to save and restore, Erica encouraged listeners to “walk into that conviction” and reject condemnation. You do not serve a God who wants you trapped in fear, anxiety and constant “Am I good enough?” questions. You were created by the King of kings and Lord of lords, which means that as long as you line up with what He says, “you all good, baby.” For Erica, that is the heart of the faith walk: trust that there is purpose on your life, let conviction guide you back when you drift and refuse to let condemnation define your identity.

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Choose Conviction, Not Condemnation was originally published on getuperica.com

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