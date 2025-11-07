Listen Live
Murder Suspect Shot by Police in Officer-Involved Shooting in Indy

Published on November 6, 2025

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect wanted for murder was shot by police on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon, police confirm.

Officers say the incident happened before 1:15 p.m. in the area of East 91st Street and Masters Road, just north of Castleton.

Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine said Thursday that the suspect was armed and fired first: “The suspect did fire shots… We have recovered a firearm from his vehicle. We’ve also recovered shell casings in and around his vehicle that we believe came from his gun.”

Perrine confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting, though he added that, “We also have damage to one of the police vehicles that is consistent with gunfire.”

Perrine also noted a specialized tool was involved: a grappler. “It’s a mobilization device that is used to immobilize a vehicle, whether it’d be in a pursuit or for other reasons,” Perrine explained.

Police say the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

