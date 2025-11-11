Tamela Mann Debuts “Mama Mann’s Kitchen®

Source: Nicholas Hunt/Office of Marketing and Communications/Prairie View A&M / Getty

DALLAS) November 10, 2025 – Grammy® Award-Winning Recording Artist and Actress Tamela Mann is stepping from the stage to the kitchen with her new business venture showcasing her love of cooking. Expanding her popular, award-winning MannTV YouTube series Mama Mann’s Kitchen, Tamela has been developing this collection for the last couple of years and partnered in 2025 with Celebrity Chef Erica Barrett (Season 5 Winner Food Network’s BBQ Brawl) to perfect it and bring Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection to the world.

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen is all about love you can taste,” said Tamela. “These spices come from the same heart that’s been cooking for my family for years — with flavor, warmth, and faith at the center. They’re full of flavor, easy to use, and will remind you of grandma’s down home cooking. They’ll make you say mmmmmm. My goal is to help families bring a little more joy to the table and remember that food, like love, is best when it’s shared and doesn’t have to be hard to make.”

For Tamela, good food has always been about love, laughter, and bringing folks together. All four blends in the Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection were made with that same heart. The For Everything blend adds a little love to just about any dish — from roasted veggies to Sunday dinner. The Garlic Mix brings that perfect kick of comfort, the kind that fills your house with “come and get it” energy. The All Things Blackened blend is bold and soulful, made for folks who like a little sizzle and spice. And for those sweet moments, Just For Pie wraps every bite in warmth and nostalgia, like dessert at grandma’s house. Together, the Savory Seasoning Collection Set gives every home cook a little taste of Tamela’s table — seasoned with joy, faith, and a whole lot of love.

Over the years, Tamela utilized her Mama Mann’s Kitchen content series on YouTube to curate these seasonings. In Mama Mann’s Kitchen, Tamela brings her passion of home cooking to life, inspiring people of all ages, including people who don’t cook, to get into the kitchen, have fun, and learn how to make cooking simple. Tamela has inspired millions of people across this country to cook more, which will now be even easier with her new seasoning collection.

“From my kitchen to your home, I’ve crafted my new spice blends with loving care,” added Tamela. “They’re full of flavor, easy to use, and will remind you of grandma’s down-home cooking.”

Preorders available at https://mamamannskitchen.com/.

