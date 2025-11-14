Faith Leaders Tell Attorney General To Drop Lawsuit Against IPS

(Photo provided by IPS.)

INDIANAPOLIS–Faith leaders in Indianapolis are telling Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to drop a lawsuit he’s filed against Indianapolis Public Schools regarding immigration.

Rokita filed the lawsuit against IPS earlier this month. He says IPS has policies that “hamstring ICE’s ability to keep our schools safe from criminal illegal aliens.”

On Thursday at a news conference, those faith leaders gathered together in Indianapolis to say that students are being used as political pawns and are against ICE being allowed in schools.

“Our schools are not battlegrounds for fear,” said Pastor Darrell Brooks with the Black Church Coalition and Capitol City Baptists.

Another faith leader got up and said law enforcement with no warrant and no clear identification should not get any access to children in schools. A colleague of his who agreed with him says this doesn’t have to be the way of the future.

“Instead I want a future where every child can thrive in our schools, every child gets the resources they need to be successful, and their hunger to learn can be fed by a school who is not distracted by frivolous partisan lawsuits,” said the faith leader.

According to Rokita, an illegal immigrant father voluntarily decided to self-deport and asked for his child to come with him earlier this year. He says IPS staff refused to hand the child over to ICE agents, but IPS claims they put the child in touch with an immigration attorney to give the child the necessary due process. The child ended up leaving school with the immigration attorney, and the father’s voluntary deportation order expired without him leaving the country.

Indianapolis Public Schools has released a statement on this situation:

“Indianapolis Public Schools is committed to ensuring safe, supportive, and welcoming learning environments for all students. As has always been the case, we will continue to uphold the law while keeping these commitments.

IPS affirms that it has been actively collaborating with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office to review relevant policies and procedures. Unfortunately, despite taking six months to craft his opinion on IPS’ policies, Mr. Rokita permitted only five business days from the time IPS received his review to respond, and then refused IPS’ request for any additional time. Yet, these important issues deserve thoughtful, deliberative weighing of important legal rights — not impulsive, superficial efforts for political gain.

While IPS takes all legal obligations seriously, we respectfully hope that all concerned parties will recognize the heavy burden that silly litigation and political posturing places on students, families, and taxpayers. Every dollar spent on defensive legal posture is a dollar not spent on instructional support, teacher development, student services, or enrichment. In this case, Mr. Rokita prefers those dollars go to fight gratuitous political battles, as has too often been the case.

Additionally, IPS is deeply offended that the Indiana Attorney General persists in willfully dehumanizing our children and their families by labeling them as “aliens.” Our students are invaluable, unique, and bright human beings who enrich our schools and our community.

In Indianapolis Public Schools, the safety and security of our students is our top priority, and this commitment is non-negotiable.”

Faith Leaders Tell Attorney General To Drop Lawsuit Against IPS was originally published on wibc.com