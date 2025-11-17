Source: Ajax9 / Getty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Indiana state senator Greg Goode says someone “swatted” his home Sunday night, sending deputies there on a fake emergency call.

Vigo County Deputies showed up because someone emailed police claiming there was a domestic violence situation at Goode’s house. The sheriff’s office says it was swatting, which is when someone sends a fake emergency message or calls in a fake 911 report to trick officers into rushing to a home as if a real crisis is happening. When deputies arrived, everyone inside was fine.

Sheriff Derek Fell says fake calls like this waste time, drain resources, and scare families. He says his office and federal investigators are working to find out who sent the email.

The incident happened the same day former President Donald Trump publicly criticized Goode in a post about Indiana’s redistricting fight.

Goode says he’s grateful his family is okay and thanked first responders for how they handled it.

Indiana Senator’s Home Targeted in Swatting Incident was originally published on wibc.com