Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Senator’s Home Targeted in Swatting Incident

Goode says he’s grateful his family is okay and thanked first responders for how they handled it.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights crime scene
Source: Ajax9 / Getty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Indiana state senator Greg Goode says someone “swatted” his home Sunday night, sending deputies there on a fake emergency call.

Vigo County Deputies showed up because someone emailed police claiming there was a domestic violence situation at Goode’s house. The sheriff’s office says it was swatting, which is when someone sends a fake emergency message or calls in a fake 911 report to trick officers into rushing to a home as if a real crisis is happening. When deputies arrived, everyone inside was fine.

Sheriff Derek Fell says fake calls like this waste time, drain resources, and scare families. He says his office and federal investigators are working to find out who sent the email.

The incident happened the same day former President Donald Trump publicly criticized Goode in a post about Indiana’s redistricting fight.

Goode says he’s grateful his family is okay and thanked first responders for how they handled it.

Indiana Senator’s Home Targeted in Swatting Incident was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 28th, 2025

83 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

New Logo - praise Indy - Indy's Inspiration station in Indianapolis
Business & Economy

Contact Praise Indy

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 26th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 27th, 2025

Entertainment

Government Shutdown Leaves Millions Struggling | Money Monday

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle
Events

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

Kerry Douglas
Music

Known as Kirk Franklin & The Family – THE FAMILY Return

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close