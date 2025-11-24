Live Life Enthusiastically | Dr Willey Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Live Life Enthusiastically”

When people ask how you’re doing, what do you say? Do you say, oh, I’m fine. I’m pretty good, I’m okay, Not bad. Just trying to make it. Or if I didn’t have bad luck, I wouldn’t have no luck. Or some even say, life stinks. Look, studies have shown that life responds to you as you respond to life. Zig Ziglar, one of my great mentors, used to say, outstanding and I’m getting better every moment. I say, I’m blessed and highly favored.

See, every day I wake up without a chalk outlined around my body, I am blessed and highly favored. To say I’m blessed and highly favored not only speaks about how I feel today, but also my expectations. What I expect today, greet and meet life with enthusiasm, excitement, and great expectations.

Folks, it’s another great day. And yes, you and I are both blessed and highly favored.

