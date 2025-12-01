Ryan Hedrick/WIBC

STATEHOUSE–Critics of the redistricting effort happening at the Indiana Statehouse spoke their mind on Monday in the hopes that lawmakers will listen to their message.

Some of the chants by protestors included “No means no!”, “Our House!”, and “This is what democracy looks like.”

The new proposed map House Republicans sent out Monday redraws every one of Indiana’s nine congressional districts. If approved, Marion County would be divided into four parts. Roughly 500 people were at the Statehouse Monday afternoon.

“Republicans have the Governor’s office, the treasurer, the attorney general, and I mean…what more do they want? It’s rigging. It’s because the President of the United States wants it. It’s a shame that they are giving into Washington insiders instead of Hoosier voters,” said Brett Voorhies, President of Indiana State AFL-CIO.

Voorhies says he’s not giving up the fight against the effort to redraw the maps. Neither is Carolyn Higginbotham.

“I’m a part of the Indy Action Coalition, which is part of Live Free Indiana. We’re focusing on the fight in the Senate because we think there are enough Senators who will stand up to Washington and stand with Hoosiers,” said Higginbotham.

Jessica Morgan is from northwest Indiana. She said this might backfire on Republicans.

“People are getting tired of everything from Trump on down. These Republicans could lose their seats because everyone is tired of this,” said Morgan.

The conversation began over the summer, with federal Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, seeing Indiana’s two Democratic seats as ones that are up for grabs for Republicans in the midterms if the state chooses to redistrict.

Republicans hold seven of Indiana’s existing nine U.S. house seats, but President Trump wants all nine seats to be filled up with Republicans.

Critics of Redistricting Speak Their Mind at the Statehouse was originally published on wibc.com