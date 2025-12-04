There Are Still Good Churches | Faith Walk

Erica Campbell delivered a powerful message during her “Faith Walk” segment, tackling the real-life struggles we face daily with biblical wisdom and that signature Erica Campbell honesty. It was a masterclass in navigating life with grace, and if you missed it, don’t worry we have the highlights right here.

Erica tackled the heavy but necessary topic of The Beauty of “Not Yet.” We live in a culture that demands instant gratification, where we want the promotion, the spouse, and the breakthrough right now. But Erica reminded us that God’s timing rarely aligns with our Amazon Prime mindset. She broke down how the waiting season isn’t a denial; it is preparation. She emphasized that rushing ahead of God often leads us into rooms we aren’t spiritually mature enough to handle yet. Her advice? Embrace the pause. Use this time to build your character so that when the door finally opens, you have the fortitude to stay in the room. It was a powerful reminder that delay is not defeat—it’s development.