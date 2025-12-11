Two $50K Winning Tickets Sold in Indiana

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

STATEWIDE — The Hoosier Lottery said Thursday that two $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana for Wednesday night’s drawing.

One lucky ticket, worth $50,000 in the main Powerball drawing, was purchased at United Marathon on Brooklyn Avenue in Fort Wayne. The winning numbers were 10-16-29-33-69 with the Powerball of 22.

The $50,000 winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at a Casey’s on East Ferry Street in Cayuga. Those winning numbers were 13-15-51-67-68 with the Powerball of 8.

Powerball, which has been inspiring dreams since 1992, has generated $25 billion for beneficial causes supported by lotteries. Notably, Indiana holds the distinction of having the nation’s first-ever Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and currently leads all states with 39 total jackpot wins.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $1 billion.

