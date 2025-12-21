NWS: Holiday Warm-Up, Rain and Travel

Source: @NWS / National Weather Service

STATEWIDE — After a week of biting cold that saw temperatures drop below zero, Indiana is in for a significant weather shift just in time for the holidays.

Earl Breon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the state is moving into a much warmer pattern that could even set records by the end of the week.

Monday is expected to see temperatures climb near 50 degrees across many communities, a far cry from the freezing conditions people dealt with recently. Breon says that while the sun will be out briefly, clouds will return quickly as the warmup intensifies.

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether this December will end with a jacket or a short-sleeve shirt.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’re talking here at the office quite heavily about are we going to or are we not going to break that record on Christmas Day,” Breon said.

Forecasters are tracking potential highs near 60 degrees on Christmas Day and Friday. While the warmth is a relief for some, it essentially guarantees a green holiday.

Breon mentioned that “the chances of a white Christmas are not very good this year,” as the state swaps snow shovels for umbrellas.

Rain is the primary concern for anyone traveling this week. Clouds will settle in on Monday, bringing chances for precipitation Monday night into Tuesday. Breon expects better chances for rain Wednesday afternoon, with off-and-on showers likely sticking around through Thursday. The wind won’t be as intense as it has been lately. Breon expects gusts around 20 miles per hour on Monday and Christmas Day, but nothing like the heavy winds from earlier in the week.

As families head out to see loved ones, Breon suggests staying weather-aware.

“With Christmas coming up, we know people are going to be traveling,” he said. “So it’s a good time for people to keep up on the forecast as they’re traveling across the country.”

NWS: Holiday Warm-Up, Rain and Travel was originally published on wibc.com